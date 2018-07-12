Two children seriously injured in crash on Montgomery Cross Road

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Scene of the accident on Montgomery Cross Road (photo: Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred Thursday morning on Montgomery Cross Road.

Two children, ages 2 and 4, were seriously injured.

According to the Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU), a Toyota Camry, driven by Lindsay Fischetti, 29, of Savannah, was traveling west on Montgomery Cross Road near Waters Avenue.

Fischetti crossed into the other lane and struck an Acura TSX, driven by Rashida Piankhi, 71, of Savannah, who was driving eastbound, TIU says.

Fischetti, Piankhi and two small children in the Camry were transported to Memorial Medical Center.

The children suffered serious injuries. No word on the condition of the others at this time.