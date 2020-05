SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Beginning Thursday, Turner Boulevard between Montgomery Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be converted from two-way traffic to one-way westbound.

The change will go into place Thursday at 12 p.m.

The new traffic flow was approved by the Savannah City Council last week. The City says the conversion will allow for more effective traffic flow and on-street parking next to the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.