Troopers investigate fatal crash on Lady’s Island

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening in the Lowcountry.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies and troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Springfield and Middle roads on Lady’s Island.

BCSO said there is “a fatality,” but further information was not immediately available.

Road closures in the area will remain in place as troopers investigate the cause of the crash.

Deputies are assisting with traffic, but drivers are urged to avoid the area.

