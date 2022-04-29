TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re planning on taking advantage of the warm weather out on Tybee Island this weekend, you could experience some delays.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) granted permission for a movie crew to shoot underneath the Lazaretto Creek Bridge on Friday and Saturday

“We have permitted them to do intermittent pacing which what will happen is while they’re filming and they’re trying to get sound underneath the bridge, we will slow traffic but it shouldn’t interrupt,” explained Jill Nagel, District Communications Officer for GDOT. “Right now, we’ve seen nothing as of this morning.”

According to GDOT, the temporary closures should be relatively short and so far, interruptions have been minimal.

To help alleviate any potential backups, G-DOT will not close the roadway between the hours of 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“Travelers will get a three-minute to five-minute interruption,” Nagel said. “Could be a complete stop but it should be a rolling, so it’s just going to slow traffic down ’til they get what they need. It will not go over five minutes at all.”

GDOT officials told WSAV they’ve seen an increase in the number of movie production crews asking to use Georgia state highway systems for filming.

Even though this provides a helpful source of revenue for the community, Tybee city leaders hope to limit crews that will potentially block traffic in the future.

“Our job is to protect the residents of this community and that’s what we’re going to try and do so in the future, we’re going to be looking at our application for film,” said Shawn Gillen, Tybee Island’s City Manager. “What I would like to see is a restriction on any blockage of traffic on the bridge. So even if they come to us with a GDOT permission to shut the traffic down, we’re not going to approve the film permit at that point.”

The intermittent bridge closures will only be taking place Friday and Saturday during filming, with traffic patterns set to return back to normal on Sunday.