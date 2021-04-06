Train wreck closes Dean Forest Road at Highway 21

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A wreck involving a train and tractor-trailer has closed down all lanes of Dean Forest Road (Highway 307) at Highway 21.

All turning lanes onto 307 from 21 are shut down as well.

Port Wentworth and Savannah police departments and other emergency crews are on the scene of the train wreck. No word on any injuries at this time.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as crews work to clear the area. The Savannah Police Department estimates the closure could last an hour.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic.