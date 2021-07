PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A train crash temporarily halted traffic on Meinhard Road in Port Wentworth Thursday evening.

A photo released by the city shows the trunk of a sedan crushed by a train, with the front pushed into a railroad track.

No one was injured.

Around 6:30 p.m., police announced Meinhard Road would be shutting down in all directions. Traffic on Hendley Road and Benton Boulevard was also impacted.

Roughly one hour later, the area reopened to traffic.