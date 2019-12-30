TRAFFIC: US-17 NB closed at Buckfield Rd. near Yemassee due to overturned dump truck

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – Officials are working to clear the road after a dump truck rolled over at the intersection of Trask Parkway (US-17) and Buckfield Road in Yemassee.

US-17 northbound lanes are currently closed, as the truck was carrying a load of rocks and sand that spilled into the roadway. SCDOT is on scene helping clear the debris.

The Yemassee Police Department said the driver of the dump truck was trapped inside, but was freed by first responders.

YPD officers, along with Sheldon Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to the accident.

