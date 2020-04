SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a vehicle crash with injuries causing delays.

The crash in the southbound lanes of Truman Parkway near White Bluff Road. Truman Parkway southbound is closed at Whitfield Avenue for at least an hour, SPD says. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

SPD did not say if traffic on White Bluff Road is being impacted.

The SPD Traffic Investigative Unit has been called to investigate.

