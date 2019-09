CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed the southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road at Quacco Road after a vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the crash happened just before noon. One vehicle flipped and one person was transported with serious injuries.

CCPD says the southbound lanes of Ogeechee Road will be closed until the accident is cleared. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

