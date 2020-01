SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say one lane of Stiles Avenue at Ogeechee Road is blocked due to a single-vehicle crash.

A photo from the Savannah Police Department (SPD) shows a vehicle overturned on the road.

According to SPD, the driver is okay and was not seriously injured.

The closure is expected to last for about an hour.

