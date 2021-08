SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed down southbound lanes of Interstate 516 at Ogeechee Road due to a crash.

Related Content Savannah man gets nearly 30 years for distributing child porn while incarcerated

According to the Savannah Police Department, the off-ramp to Ogeechee Road is also shut down.

Authorities say a motorcycle was involved in the incident. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic.