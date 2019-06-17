Hwy 17, Berwick Blvd open after accident with injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Accident at Berwick Blvd. and Highway 17 (Michelle Burns Freenor)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities say Highway 17 is back open at Berwick Boulevard after an accident with injuries early Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) closed traffic in the area, shutting down several lanes.

CCPD reopened one southbound lane of Highway 17 around 4 p.m. and an hour and a half later, it was completely open.

Few details have been released regarding the cause of the crash and the specifics of the injuries.

A witness tells News 3 multiple vehicles were involved, including a dump truck hauling dirt.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.