Hwy 17, Berwick Blvd open after accident with injuries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Authorities say Highway 17 is back open at Berwick Boulevard after an accident with injuries early Monday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m., the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) closed traffic in the area, shutting down several lanes.
CCPD reopened one southbound lane of Highway 17 around 4 p.m. and an hour and a half later, it was completely open.
Few details have been released regarding the cause of the crash and the specifics of the injuries.
A witness tells News 3 multiple vehicles were involved, including a dump truck hauling dirt.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
