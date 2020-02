via Savannah Police Department, @SavPolice on Twitter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of Waters Avenue is shut down due to a crash with injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Waters Avenue is closed in both directions between 49th Street and Washington Avenue.

SPD says the crash involved a vehicle and bicyclist.

The road is expected to remain closed for about an hour.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic