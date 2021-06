SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed down a portion of Wallin Street due to a pedestrian-involved crash.

The road is closed between Victory Drive and E 43rd Street.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the pedestrian has been transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash. Further details have not been released at this time.

