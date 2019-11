CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed all lanes of Highway 204 at Bush Road due to a two-vehicle crash.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the incident involved a dump truck and another vehicle around 3 p.m.

No word on any injuries at this time.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours as the Georgia State Patrol investigates.

