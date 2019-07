SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Parts of W. 37th Street and Jefferson Street are temporarily closed for emergency building demolition.

The City of Savannah stated via Twitter that W. 37th Street is closed to westbound traffic between Barnard and Montgomery Streets. Jefferson Street is also closed between W. 36th and W. 37th.

Drivers should use Whitaker or Barnard Streets southbound to Victory Drive.

The City said closures are expected to last through Friday, July 26.