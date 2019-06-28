Truman Parkway now open after a single-car crash shut down northbound and southbound lanes for several hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash on the Truman Parkway shut down a portion of the roadway for hours on Friday.

Around 7 a.m. the Savannah Police Department (SPD) shut down northbound lanes between DeRenne and DeLesseps avenues. A couple of hours later, southbound lanes in the same area were closed.

SPD says a U-Haul truck crashed and caught fire causing damage to an overhead sign which extended the closure.

Authorities initially estimated the closures could extend through Saturday — possibly into Sunday. But around 5:45 p.m. SPD confirmed all lanes on both sides of the Truman were back open.

Police said no serious injuries were involved.