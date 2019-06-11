TRAFFIC UPDATE: All southbound lanes have reopened after accident near state line Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

UPDATE: All I-95 southbound lanes have reopened.

UPDATE: All southbound lanes are still closed on I-95 at the state line. Officials say they hope to have them reopened in less than an hour.

A driver involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said he fell approximately 50 feet and was rescued. There is no word yet on his condition.

(WSAV) - Traffic on I-95 southbound is at a standstill near the state line due to an accident.

All southbound lanes are closed at the moment. The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted that the cause of the backup is a hazmat spill.