Traffic

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All southbound lanes have reopened after accident near state line

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 07:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:01 AM EDT

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All southbound lanes have reopened after accident near state line

UPDATE: All I-95 southbound lanes have reopened.

___________

UPDATE: All southbound lanes are still closed on I-95 at the state line. Officials say they hope to have them reopened in less than an hour.

A driver involved in the accident has been taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said he fell approximately 50 feet and was rescued. There is no word yet on his condition.

____________

(WSAV) - Traffic on I-95 southbound is at a standstill near the state line due to an accident. 

All southbound lanes are closed at the moment. The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted that the cause of the backup is a hazmat spill. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center