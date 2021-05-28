I-95 NB reopens after overturned truck, camper near Highway 204

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – Interstate 95 northbound has reopened after a crash near Highway 204 early Friday afternoon.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), a truck pulling a camper overturned in the area. No injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes were closed from about 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Traffic was rerouted off of I-95 and 204, then back onto the interstate, which caused congestion in the surrounding area.

WSAV’s Traffic Map still shows delays in the area. Officials urge drivers nearby to use caution while traveling.