TRAFFIC: I-16 WB closed at I-95 due to ‘crash incident’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Drivers should expect delays traveling near the Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 interchange.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), authorities are on the scene for a “crash incident” and have closed westbound lanes of I-16. SPD says one lane will be opening shortly to help with the traffic flow.

The details on the cause of the incident were not immediately provided.

The closure is causing significant delays on both roads. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and use caution in the area.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic