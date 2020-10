SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Highway 170 is reopen and the crash is clear, BCSO said shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Previous story, below.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Eastbound lanes of Highway 170 are blocked at Savannah Highway due to a crash.

Traffic is being redirected down Savannah Highway while law enforcement officers are on scene.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays.