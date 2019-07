SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak on Johnny Mercer Boulevard near Wilmington Island Road.

Traffic is blocked off on Johnny Mercer Boulevard from the Ace Hardware store to Bank of America. Drivers are being diverted onto Sea Island Drive.

Chatham County Police tell News 3 the traffic control is “precautionary” and the gas leak is not serious or on property near homes or businesses.

No evacuations have been made at this time.