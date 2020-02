SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The eastbound lanes of the Causton Bluff Bridge on Islands Expressway are back open following a drawbridge malfunction.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the drawbridge was opened to let a boat pass Wednesday morning and became stuck in the open position.

Drivers were encouraged to use Victory Drive to access the islands instead.

Traffic was impacted for a couple of hours as repairs were made, fully reopening around 12:30 p.m.