TRAFFIC: Crews work to rescue driver after crash on I-95 SB at Hwy 17

RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 between Liberty and McIntosh counties attempting to rescue a driver from their vehicle.

All lanes are blocked at the scene near mile marker 70.

There is a major accident on I-95 S at SR25/US 17/Ocean Highway leaving all lanes blocked. Avoid travel in this direction and use alt. routes.



Call 511 or go to https://t.co/uwTGYOHMp3 for more real-time traffic info throughout the state. pic.twitter.com/tyxRa47nhE — 511 – A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) October 7, 2021

A Georgia State Patrol trooper said the tractor-trailer driver was traveling southbound on I-95 around 11 a.m. Thursday when he veered off of the road onto the right shoulder and drove into an embankment, wedging him under the bridge.

Officials say the driver is alert and talking to first responders, though crews are still attempting to get him out of the vehicle safely. Liberty County Fire Services and the Savannah and Pooler fire departments are working to free him from the cab of the vehicle.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is not known at this time. Once rescued, he’s expected to be flown to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service

Traffic is being diverted to exit 67 in South Newport. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) traffic map also shows delays in the Midway area.

A GDOT spokesperson tells WSAV bridge inspectors are on the scene. Inspectors from the state office in Atlanta are expected to travel to the area later Thursday to check on the status of the overpass.

This story is developing. Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map at wsav.com/traffic