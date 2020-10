TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash with injuries has closed the eastbound lane of Highway 80 heading out to Tybee Island.

WSAV’s Traffic Map shows delays from the Bull River Bridge to the Lazaretto Creek Bridge. One westbound lane is open.

Chatham Emergency Services called it “a severe accident.”

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

This story is developing. Stick with News 3 for updates.