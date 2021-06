Crash on Waters Avenue at Jackson Boulevard (Savannah Police Department)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to a crash at Waters Avenue at Jackson Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

A photo from the scene showed a vehicle overturned outside of John Wolf Florist.

There were no serious injuries, according to SPD.

The incident caused brief traffic disruptions, but the scene cleared shortly after 3 p.m.

