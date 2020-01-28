TRAFFIC: Crash on Columbus Dr., Habersham St. involving serious injuries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are on the scene of a crash that’s impacting traffic near Columbus Drive and Habersham Street.
The Savannah Police Department says serious injuries are involved. Further details were not immediately available.
The following road closures are in place as a result, according to police:
- Habersham closed in both directions
- Eastbound Columbus Drive is closed at Habersham Street
- Westbound Columbus Drive is open
Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map here: wsav.com/traffic