JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash involving three semi-trucks has blocked southbound traffic on Interstate 95 in Jasper County.

News 3 is told the crash happened near mile marker 28.

County officials say an individual was ejected in the crash. A helicopter responded to transport patients.

Drivers can expect I-95 to remain closed for about an hour. Drivers should reroute at exit 33 onto Highway 17 southbound.

Visit WSAV’s Traffic Map here: wsav.com/traffic