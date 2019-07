SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a city dump truck has overturned on the Truman Parkway, causing some northbound lanes to close.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the roadway will be closed until at least 6 p.m. from Montgomery Crossroads to Eisenhower Drive.

SPD says minor injuries are involved. No word on the cause of the crash at this time.

