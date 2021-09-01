I-16 reopens at Dean Forest Road after ‘severe’ crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A crash closed down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 at Dean Forest Road for several hours Wednesday.

The Pooler Police Department characterized it as a “severe accident.”

According to the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association, “multiple entrapments” were involved. Savannah crews, with the help of Pooler Fire, reportedly extricated three victims.

Chatham Emergency Services responded to the scene with five ambulances. Emergency officials say all patients were treated promptly and transported “with various injuries.”

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to help divert traffic.

According to the Savannah Police Department, as of 3 p.m., I-16 had reopened.

Drivers can expect some congestion as traffic begins to clear in the area. See WSAV’s Traffic Map here: wsav.com/traffic.