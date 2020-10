JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A crash on N. Coastal Hwy. heading into South Carolina is causing heavy traffic delays.

A vehicle pulling a camper overturned on the roadway near mile marker 20. A tow truck has arrived on the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is being diverted through Ridgeland onto US-17.

