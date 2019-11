SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A concrete beam is blocking the on-ramp at Exit 94 on Interstate 95 northbound, police said early Thursday evening.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), the ramp is expected to be closed for several more hours.

CCPD said a truck carrying a large concrete beam shifted its load, causing the closure.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area — possibly taking Highway 17 as an alternate route.

