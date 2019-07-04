Car crash into power pole closes portion of Victory Drive

Single-vehicle crash at intersection of Victory Drive and Wallin Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police closed down a portion of Victory Drive Thursday after a car crashed into a power pole.

As a result, the Savannah Police Department (SPD), had to block Victory Drive at Wallin Street (near Home Depot and Parker’s) until Georgia Power could restore the line.

It appears closures were also in place at the Truman Parkway on-ramp as well as the Victory and Skidaway Drive intersection.

“Please be patient while traveling in the area,” SPD tweeted.

The department said the road opened after the pole was fixed. The driver sustained minor injuries.