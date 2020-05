SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have closed 37th and Whitaker streets due to a two-vehicle crash.

An ambulance was involved in the crash but according to the Savannah Police Department, there were no patients inside at the time of the crash.

The other vehicle is a City of Savannah marked truck, which appears to have overturned.

Savannah Police said there are only minor injuries reported.

The closure is expected to last about an hour.