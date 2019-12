SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at Middleground Road are closed due to a three vehicle crash.

According to the Savannah Police Department, there are injuries and traffic is being diverted down Middleground Road.

Drivers should seek an alternate route and expect delays. The closure is expected to last one hour.

