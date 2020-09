BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on the McTeer Bridge in Port Royal.

BCSO says the crash, involving one vehicle, may have possible injuries.

All lanes of the McTeer Bridge are blocked by vehicles involved in the crash and emergency vehicles.

Motorists are asked to use Woods Memorial Bridge until further notice.

