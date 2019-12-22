TRAFFIC: All I-95 SB lanes closed at MM38 due to 5-car crash with serious injuries

YEMASSEE, SC (WSAV) – The Yemassee Police Department is responding to a five-car accident with serious injuries on I-95 that is causing road closures.

The accident is on I-95 at MM38. Southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near the crash and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

All southbound traffic should exit at Exit 42 and use US 17ALT into Yemassee to US 17, which will put drivers back onto I-95 at Exit 33.

If possible, drivers should seek an alternate route and avoid the area.

SCHP are on scene, and specifics of the reported injuries are not yet known.

News 3 will have updates.