70-year-old on scooter seriously injured in Washington Avenue crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a crash that left a 70-year-old seriously injured Thursday morning on Washington Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 7:50 a.m., Harry Bowling, 70, of Savannah, was stopped on his scooter at the stops sign in the median of Reynolds Street at Washington Avenue.

At the same time, 21-year-old Brianna Johnson, of Savannah, was traveling east on Washington Avenue in a Honda Accord.

SPD says Bowling attempted to cross the intersection in front of Johnson, resulting in the collision.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police closed down the roadway for a couple of hours to investigate.