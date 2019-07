SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A pedestrian involved crash at 37th and Montgomery Streets Wednesday morning is causing partial road closures in the area.

According to Savannah Police, the southbound lanes of Montgomery are closed and one eastbound lane on 37th Street is closed. Additional closures are possible.

Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area.