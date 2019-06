(WSAV) – Part of Interstate 16 will be closed in both directions this week.

Today through Thursday, June 20, the right lanes of I-16 in both directions between mile marker 157 and 158 will be closed. The closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to obtain soil samples for design purposes, according to GDOT.

Drivers should expect delays. Additional project information can be found here.