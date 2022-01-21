President Street road closures planned for railroad maintenance; what to know

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A railroad crossing on President Street adjacent to the Truman Parkway is closing for four days, starting Friday night.

WATCO, the owner of the short line railroad, is performing upgrades and repairs on the crossing. The railroad crossing will close on Friday at 7 p.m. and will remain closed until the work is complete.

WATCO anticipates the work will be completed and the road will reopen on Tuesday by 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured around the closure. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted along Wheaton Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Drivers headed downtown will need to get on the Truman Parkway and exit on Henry Street.

View the detour plan below:



