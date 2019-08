SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Interstate 95 is back open after a tractor-trailer overturned early Tuesday afternoon.

Chatham County traffic officials say the incident happened around 1 p.m., shutting down the northbound I-95 ramp to I-16.

Emergency crews responded to clear the scene. The roadway reopened just after 3 p.m.

No word on injuries or the cause of the traffic incident at this time.