Traffic Alert: Filming to affect streets in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Several roads will be closed and traffic in downtown Savannah will be impacted June 4-6 due to movie filming.

According to Savannah Police, Lincoln Street between Broughton Street and Oglethorpe Avenue will be closed for "dirting" of the streets for a production.

State Street between Abercorn and Habersham streets, as well as President Street between Abercorn and Habersham streets, will also be closed.