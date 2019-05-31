Traffic Alert: Filming to affect streets in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Several roads will be closed and traffic in downtown Savannah will be impacted June 4-6 due to movie filming.
According to Savannah Police, Lincoln Street between Broughton Street and Oglethorpe Avenue will be closed for "dirting" of the streets for a production.
State Street between Abercorn and Habersham streets, as well as President Street between Abercorn and Habersham streets, will also be closed.
