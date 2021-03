JASPER COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the right lane of I-95 northbound (mile marker 13) in Jasper County has been closed for emergency repairs to a bridge deck.

SCDOT crews are on site repairing the deck.

Officials say the repairs are expected to be completed and the lane reopened by the Friday morning.

The SCDOT advises motorists to plan ahead, consider alternate routes and expect traffic congestion and backups.