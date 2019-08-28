TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures on I-16 in Bryan County; speed limit changes on Drayton and Whitaker Streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers should plan for delays and watch their speed Wednesday morning.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, there will be single lane closures on I-16 in Bryan County. Closures will be on both sides near US 280.

The closures are for maintenance on the weigh in motion scales and are expected to last until 3:30 p.m. today.

Drivers should also be aware of their speed on Whitaker and Drayton Streets Wednesday morning.

Four radar signs will be turned on today to make drivers aware of speed limit changes on both roads.

From Liberty Street to Park Avenue on both Drayton and Whitaker Streets, the speed limit has been lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph.

From Park Avenue to Victory Drive, the speed limit has also been changed from 35 mph to 30 mph.