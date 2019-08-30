TRAFFIC UPDATE: One SB lane of I-95 at Exit 104 reopened after bus fire, expect delays

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: The Pooler Police Department stated that there were no passengers on board and no injuries in a bus fire on I-95 Friday.

The fire on the 30 passenger Kelly Tour bus was related to a mechanical issue, not an accident, according to officials.

Traffic is still backed up and slow moving on I-95 South, Pooler Parkway and Airways Avenue.

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: At least one SB lane has been reopened. Continue to expect delays.

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes of I-95 near exit 104 are blocked due to a bus fire on the road.

Drivers should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

It is unknown what caused the fire or if there are any injuries at this time.

The fire was reported around 12:13 p.m. and is expected to be cleared before the hour.

