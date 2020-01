SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Emergency crews responded to a crash on 516 west bound Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the call just before 6:00 am to the crash scene just past Exit 416.

According to WSAV crew on scene accident involved a large number of vehicles.

Traffic is completely stopped and not going anywhere.

Drivers should avoid the area.

WSAV will bring you the latest details as they develop.