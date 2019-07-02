TRAFFIC ALERT: 500 block of W. Charlton Street closed due to vehicle vs. power pole crash

WSAV-TV
by: WSAV Staff
via Savannah Police Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 500 block of W. Charlton Street is closed due to a vehicle vs. power pole crash.
According to Savannah Police Department, there are no serious injuries reported.
The road will remain closed until the power pole is fixed.
#TrafficAlert: The 500 block of W. Charlton Street is closed due to a vehicle vs. power pole crash. No serious injuries are reported. The road will be closed until the power pole is fixed. pic.twitter.com/wP8aSKubDQ— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) July 2, 2019
#TrafficAlert: The 500 block of W. Charlton Street is closed due to a vehicle vs. power pole crash. No serious injuries are reported. The road will be closed until the power pole is fixed. pic.twitter.com/wP8aSKubDQ