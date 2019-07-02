TRAFFIC ALERT: 500 block of W. Charlton Street closed due to vehicle vs. power pole crash

via Savannah Police Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 500 block of W. Charlton Street is closed due to a vehicle vs. power pole crash.

According to Savannah Police Department, there are no serious injuries reported.

The road will remain closed until the power pole is fixed.

