SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials plan to close a portion of La Roche Avenue at Chestley Place for road repairs.

Crew will close the road to traffic in both directions starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound traffic will detour to Lansang Avenue to Gilliam Avenue and then to Norwood Avenue.

Northbound traffic will detour from Norwood Avenue to Gilliam Avenue to Lansing Avenue.