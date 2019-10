LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – One lane of Highway 21 is blocked due to an accident involving a car and a bicycle Thursday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 21 and Islands CSWY.

The left southbound lane of Highway 21 is blocked. Drivers should expect delays and stay in the right hand lane.

News 3 will have updates.